Studio 824 and Last Mile Café to appear at the Colors of Community Pop-Up

It's incredibly important to support local businesses, and the Colors of the Community Pop-Up is specifically focused on introducing the community to black, indigenous, and people of color-owned businesses.

Colors of the Community is hosted by Rende Progress Capital, a Racial Equity Loan Fund and emerging Community Development Financial Institution providing small business loans to Excluded Entrepreneurs of Color who face barriers to acquiring traditional loans due to racial inequity and bias.

Vendors from all around West Michigan will be showcasing their businesses, services, and handmade goods for customers to shop.

The event will take place at the Goie Center, located at 818 Butterworth Avenue in Grand Rapids, on May 18 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

To learn more about the event or to become a vendor, visit rendeprogresscapital.com.