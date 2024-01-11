Story of the Day: Doggy Jailbreak

It started as a quiet night at an Arizona pet rescue until one pup decided he wanted to be with his friends.

A husky named King escaped from his kennel and wanders the halls, then opens a door with his mouth and paws. Before that, he did try to open up a few other kennels, so he could have his friends join the paw-ty.

Then he made his way to the lobby for a midnight snack, but on his way set off multiple alarms. The owner contacted the police to investigate, only to find King waiting at the door for him.