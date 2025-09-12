Still time to volunteer! Grand River Cleanup returns on September 13

There's still time to sign up and volunteer to be part of the 22nd annual Mayors' Grand River Cleanup event on Saturday, September 13.

The annual tradition hosted by the Michigan League of Conservation Voters Education Fund and West Michigan Environmental Action Council invites everyone to protect and restore the Grand River. Volunteers will be asked to pick up trash and other waste at various parks and bridges along the river, followed by a celebration at Sixth Street Park.

Last year's cleanup had 500 volunteers removing over five tons of waste from the Grand River.

This year’s event will feature Mayor David LaGrand, former Mayor George Heartwell, and other local elected officials, underscoring the importance of protecting the waterways that are central to West Michigan’s health and vitality.

The cleanup event will take place from 8:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. The celebration party will take place immediately after.

To sign up to volunteer or become a sponsor, click here.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok