Still need a holiday gift? Check out the Woodland Weavers & Spinners art market!

The Woodland Weavers and Spinners Guild has been part of the Grand Rapids community for 65 years. With over 130 members each skilled in weaving, spinning, felting, and other fiber arts, there is something for enthusiasts to enjoy - and extend that into the greater community with the Guild's annual Textile Arts Market.

This year's market will take place December 12 and 13 at the Donnelly Center at Aquinas College. Hours will run from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. on Friday, then 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. on Saturday.

The event is free to attend and open to all, as well as a great way to continue holiday shopping by supporting local artists across a variety of fiber arts and original works from Guild members.

The market will also feature a demonstration area, where customers can not only see, but also try different techniques used in creating these one-of-a-kind pieces. A few kits will also be available for purchase to try at home.

Woodland Weavers and Spinners Guild members Judy VanDan and Ellen DeKoster spoke with Todd about what visitors can expect at this market, as well as show off a few creations!

Visit wwas.info for more information on the Guild. You can also follow them on Facebook.

