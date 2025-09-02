Still I Run prepares for fall running events

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, leading up to October 10 as World Mental Health Day.

The non-profit "Still I Run" supports, inspires, and unites those in their mental health journeys through running. The nation-wide organization has several chapters throughout the country, inviting runners of all abilities to participate in local meet-ups and running events.

In Grand Rapids, a fundraising event will take place at The Mitten Brewing Company on World Suicide Prevention Day, September 10, from 5 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. The event is free to attend. Pizza, drinks, a silent auction, photo booth, and Still I Run resources will be available.

Still I Run's World Mental Health Day 5K is also on deck, this year happening at Pinery Park in Wyoming on October 10.

Sasha Wolff, founder and Executive Director of Still I Run, visited the Morning Mix to talk about the upcoming events and how the community can get involved.

Visit stillirun.org for more information, including race sign-ups. You can also find more information about the Grand Rapids chapter on Facebook.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available by calling the national suicide crisis hotline at 988.

