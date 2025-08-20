Sticky Spoons Jam receives support from MEDC to expand business

Sticky Spoons Jam is a jam and preserve company in Niles, offering jams and preserves free of preservatives, artificial flavors, and high fructose corn syrup. They use 95% of their fruits from family-owned farms within the area, and it is all spearheaded by owner Aiye Akhigbe.

Sticky Spoons Jam has recieved support from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation as well as the MSU Product Center. These organizations support Michigan's food, agriculture, and natural resource business. For Aiye, that allowed her to test products, as well as receive labeling and grant opportunities to grow her small business.

Aiye and senior vice president of Small Business & Talent for MEDC Amy Rencher, visited the Morning Mix to talk about how the MEDC assists small businesses in the state.

Visit stickyspoonsjam.com for more information about the business, or to purchase their products online! A full list of retailers carrying their products is also available online.

Visit michiganbusiness.org if you are a small business owner or entrepreneur seeking support.

