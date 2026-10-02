Step Up for Down Syndrome returns Saturday with carnival celebration in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's largest Down syndrome awareness event returns Saturday, bringing a carnival-style celebration to Grand Rapids.

The Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan (DSAWM) will host Step Up for Down Syndrome on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports & Inclusion Center. The event is the association's biggest fundraiser of the year.

This year's "Step Right Up" theme features carnival games, prizes, food trucks, music and a disability-focused resource fair, along with the event's ceremonial walk. Guided tours of the center, which is also home to the DSAWM office, will be available.

Organizers expect more than 1,000 people to attend.

Step Up is a peer-to-peer campaign, meaning most of the money is raised by DSAWM members. Members form teams and invite friends and family to join or donate throughout the summer, and Saturday's celebration marks the end of the fundraising season.

The association hopes to raise $135,000 this year. Proceeds support DSAWM programs and services, which are offered to families at no cost. The money will also help the association expand programs into more counties, grow community partnerships and connect with more expectant and new families.

DSAWM was founded in 1985 by six couples who had children with Down syndrome. It now serves more than 300 people with Down syndrome and their families across 12 West Michigan counties: Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Ottawa and Van Buren.

There's still time to get involved by joining a team, donating, sponsoring or volunteering. Click here for more information.