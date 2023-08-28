Step Up for Down Syndrome fundraising event takes place Sept. 9

The Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan is celebrating the Down Syndrome community with the 13th annual Step Up for Down Syndrome event on September 9.

Step Up for Down Syndrome is the largest Down syndrome awareness event in Michigan and the DSAWM’s most interactive community fundraiser. Everyone is invited

to the celebration and walk as a way of coming together to support the Down syndrome community.

This year’s theme is “Step Right Up," featuring family-friendly activities and pony rides, as well as a soft-play area for toddlers. There will also be carnival-style games featuring tickets that can be redeemed for prizes like stuffed animals, gift cards, and more.

Several food trucks including Big Tuck’s, Kona Ice, Pi2Go, Cooking for Comfort, and HC Concessions will be on site.

The event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds.

The cost is $5 per person to enter the event. Kids two and under are free. All proceeds and funds raised through team fundraising efforts will benefit the programming and services provided by DSAWM throughout the rest of the year and into the first part of 2024.

For more information visit dsawm.orgor ds-stride.org/dsawmstepup.