St. George Church Annual Middle Eastern Lunch and Dinner on September 23

The St. George Church is hosting its annual Middle Eastern Lunch and Dinner on Tuesday, September 23, at Venue St. George (336 La Grave Avenue SE). This cherished event invites the entire community to enjoy an authentic taste of Middle Eastern cuisine, with a menu featuring a variety of traditional dishes prepared by the church community.

Guests can look forward to enjoying flavorful kafta grilled on-site, a savory meat pie, and classic hummus. The menu also includes a rich side of green beans in tomato sauce served over rice, along with a refreshing salad dressed with olive oil, lemon, and mint. For dessert, there will be the classic baklava pastry.

The event, which has become a staple for many in the area, is a significant part of the church's annual calendar. It serves not only as a fundraiser but also as a way to share and celebrate the rich culture and traditions of the Middle East with the local community. The proceeds from the event will go toward supporting the church’s ongoing activities and charitable work.

Beyond the food, guests will have the opportunity to take a deeper look into the history and art of the church itself. Complimentary tours of the St. George Orthodox Church and its stunning iconography will be offered on the day of the event, with tours beginning at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. This provides a unique chance for visitors to appreciate the intricate details and spiritual significance of the church’s art and architecture.

The event is designed to be a grab-and-go experience for both lunch and dinner, making it a convenient option for those looking for a quick and delicious meal. Get more info with our interview or the Eventbrite page.

