St. Cecilia Music Center releases 2026 concert lineup

The historic St. Cecilia Music Center has brought live music to downtown Grand Rapids for over 140 years. The intimate, 600-seat Royce Auditorium continues to bring chamber, jazz, and folk music in its space, and there are many concerts coming to St. Cecilia through the spring of 2026.

Coming up fast, tickets for the John Pizzarelli Trio on January 15 are almost sold out, while tickets for the Emmet Cohen and his All-Star Quintent are still available in limited quantity. Looking ahead to March 8, Shawn Colvin will perform as part of St. Cecilia's "Celebration of International Women's Day". The Chamber Music Society is also slated to perform in April and May.

All concerts begin at 7:30 P.M. St. Cecilia Music Center is located at 24 Ransom NE in Grand Rapids.

Tickets for all spring performances are available now on St. Cecilia's website.

St. Cecilia Executive & Artistic Director Cathy Holbrook visited the Morning Mix to discuss the series.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok