St. Cecilia Music Center continues its 140th Season with new concerts in 2024

Posted at 11:26 AM, Jan 10, 2024
St. Cecilia Music Center is continuing its 140th Season with new concerts in 2024. From the local Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center to more well-known artists from across the country, there are a variety of performances for all music lovers.

January Concerts:

· January 16: Folk Series Artist Allison Russell – The Returner Tour
· January 18: Jazz Series - The Blue Note Anniversary Tour

February Concerts:

· February 13: Folk Series Artists Rachael & Vilray
· February 29: Folk Series Artist Aimee Mann

March & April Concerts:

· Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center – Instrumental Array on March 7 & String Magic on Thursday, April 18
· March 28: Jazz Series Artist Samara Joy
· April 11: Folk Series Singer Marc Cohn

Purchase tickets to these concerts and learn more at stmcgr.org.

