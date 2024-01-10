St. Cecilia Music Center continues its 140th Season with new concerts in 2024

St. Cecilia Music Center is continuing its 140th Season with new concerts in 2024. From the local Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center to more well-known artists from across the country, there are a variety of performances for all music lovers.

January Concerts:

· January 16: Folk Series Artist Allison Russell – The Returner Tour

· January 18: Jazz Series - The Blue Note Anniversary Tour

February Concerts:

· February 13: Folk Series Artists Rachael & Vilray

· February 29: Folk Series Artist Aimee Mann

March & April Concerts:

· Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center – Instrumental Array on March 7 & String Magic on Thursday, April 18

· March 28: Jazz Series Artist Samara Joy

· April 11: Folk Series Singer Marc Cohn

Purchase tickets to these concerts and learn more at stmcgr.org.