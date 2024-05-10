Spring gardening essentials for 2024

April showers bring May flowers! Whether you're a seasoned pro or planting for the first time, Producer Lindsay shares some nifty spring gardening tools to make planting a breeze!

Forget to water the plants? You need this self-watering indoor planter!

Round Table Garden Kit- $39

Keep your patio plants healthy with these self-watering gardening planters from Watex Green Living.

This indoor planter has an integrated irrigation system, so you have one less thing to do when heading out of town for a weekend, or if you’re just forgetful.

This tabletop planter features a built-in tray that catches water so plants can self-irrigate while you’re away.

Planters are BPA Free and made with recycled plastic.

Mobile Green Wall-$99

Create a vibrant garden thanks to built-in drippers that ensure each pot gets the perfect amount of water.

The Mobile Green Wall from Watex is your space-saving solution for homegrown veggies and herbs that you can easily move around your home or patio, ensuring they get the perfect amount of sunlight.

Ideal for herbs, salad greens, berries, succulents

Learn more at watexgreenliving.com.

Sensitive skin? Harvest plants safely with this gardening accessory…

Park + Coop “Craft Sleeves”- $34

Garden plants can leave your skin with red bumps and bruises if you have sensitive skin. However, long sleeves sometimes don’t cut it: pulling up your arms and getting extremely hot in the summer heat.

Park and Coop Craft Sleeves protect sensitive skin and are available in adult and youth sizes.

The sleeves are made with recycled denim, a durable fabric so even thorns or scratchy plants can’t break through to the skin.

Use your kitchen scraps to feed your garden!

Plastechfree Compost Bags- $13.99

Make composting in the city easy and environmentally responsible while transforming your kitchen scraps into nourishment for your garden!

These bags are designed to be robust, leak-proof, and BPA-free, ensuring a hassle-free composting experience.

When your bin is full, just tie the end of the bag into a knot and fold it into your home compost to provide rich nutrients to your soil.

The best part? The disposed bag completely biodegrades within 180 days leaving nothing but rich nutrients behind!

100 bags are $13.99 and can be purchased at plastechfree.com.