Spring break fun awaits families at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

No matter the season, Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is ready to welcome the whole family! They're centrally located and the perfect trip for a quick getaway.

Spend your big spring break with Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel as they travel around the world in just 18 days. March 23-April 9 will be filled with a virtual gaming wall, caricatures, face painting, balloon twisting, DJ dance parties, airbrush tattoos, crafts, activities, a massive e-gaming wall, and more. Call (989)-817-4801 for more information and to book a reservation.

The Family Restaurant is getting ready for Fish Fry Fridays. The first date is this week, February 24. For just $18, enjoy a beer-battered pollock or fried shrimp, and for $17 enjoy the perch. All entrees are served with a choice of fries or baked potato, creamy coleslaw, and a dinner roll. Reservations are recommended.

Add a little Irish to your day with the St. Patrick's Weekend specials on March 17 and 18. At the Family Restaurant, enjoy breakfast of Bailey's French Toast, lunch, and dinner specials, Reuben sandwiches, and a Guinness Shepard's pie as well as a specialty dinner cocktail. Reservations are recommended.

Easter specials for the Family Restaurant have just been released. Enjoy pecan-glazed ham served with seasoned potatoes and honey-glazed carrots or maybe try the sweet and spicy pineapple salmon. That'll be served with seasoned red potatoes and broccoli.

Reservations are recommended for the April 9 meal, which will be served from 12-7 p.m.

If school is canceled due to the weather, but can still get out and about, treat the kids to a day at the water park for only $10 each. Kids 3 and under get in free. Call (989)-817-4801 to check availability prior to arrival, and be sure to mention the snow pass rate.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.