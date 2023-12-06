Spend your holiday break having fun at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Holly Jolly Dayz is back at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel, and they have "Snow much fun" planned all December long. Meet some reindeer, watch Baffling Ball the Magician perform his wintery magic, then stay and play at the waterpark. For the full month calendar and to reserve your stay go to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.

While you're celebrating Holly Jolly Dayz, come share a breakfast meal with the big man himself, Santa! On December 10 and 16 from 9 a.m. to noon, head to The Family Restaurant for a holiday buffet. They'll have all the traditional fixings, plus a hot cocoa bar and cookie decorating station. Santa will make his appearance from 9 to 11, so be sure to bring your gift list. The buffet is $20 for adults and $6 to $12 for kids.

There are even more add-ons you can enjoy when staying in a room at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. With the birthday add-on, you can get candy, a birthday t-shirt, balloons, and a card from Gizi. Or, you can get a fresh cookie and milk delivered directly to your room with the Cookie-Monster add-on. Get both of these specials by calling (989)-817-4825.

College students can now get a special day pass for the Soaring Eagle Waterpark. It's just $12 per person on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 989-817-4801 and ask for the College Student Day Pass special, and have a student ID upon arrival.

The holiday shopping season has begun, and a visit to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel isn't your average cookie-cutter gift. You can now choose from a variety of gift card options or choose a dollar value of your own.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.