Spend Valentine's Day at Spruced Studio's charcuterie workshop

For those looking to put a unique spin on traditional Valentine's Day activities, Spruced Studio is offering couples a chance to get creative, crafty, and the opportunity to take home and eat their creations!

While Spruced Studio is known for hosting arts-and-crafts workshops, they are hosting a Valentine's Charcuterie Date Night on Saturday, February 14 at 6 P.M. Couples will enjoy appetizers and drinks while building a 10x12 board of meats and cheeses while learn about pairings and flavor combinations.

A limited number of tickets are still available, and the cost is $165 per couple to attend. Registration closes Tuesday, February 10.

Spruced Studio is located at 5120 Plainfield Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

Charcuterie Workshop Teacher Barb Kasper returned to the Morning Mix to demonstrate a sample board with Todd and Michelle!

Visit sprucedstudio.com for more information and to keep up with future charcuterie workshops!

