Spend 4th of July weekend at Soaring Eagle properties

Summer has officially begun! You're probably trying to think of ways how to spend your vacation. Well whether it rains or shines, Soaring Eagle always has something fun happening at their water park, hotel, and casino.

Celebrate Independence Day at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel with a special 4th of July-themed weekend on July 1 and 2. You can create a red, white, and blue craft or firework rings or a lady liberty crown, take part in an obstacle course or play with Legos. Then on Friday, watch "An American Tail," or "Captain America" on Saturday.

After being gone for six years, Monster Truck Madness is back! It's the largest outdoor monster truck event in the Midwest featuring 10 monster truck superstars. Don't miss the triumphant return Saturday, July 2 at 7 p.m. with an epic display of fireworks to follow. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now.

The Black Crowes are coming to the Soaring Eagle Outdoor stage on July 9 with the Stone Temple Pilots and special guest, Mac Saturn. This hair metal band has been named by the Rolling Stones as the "Best New American Band Readers Poll" in the late 90s. They went on to release eight studios and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way. In other words, they've done everything a legendary rock group should do. Tickets start at $29.

On July 16, the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort will transform its Entertainment Hall for Beer, Brats, and Burgers. The event will feature live music, delicious brats, burgers, and side dishes from the area's top restaurants along with a thirst-quenching beer selection. Guests can also enjoy a live musical presentation by Jefferson Starship and Grand Funk Railroad. The event is for ages 21 and older only, with tickets starting at $50.

Get a sample of country sound with Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show, with special guest Elle King on July 21. Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton is a multiple Grammy, CMA, and ACM award-winner and one of Nashville's most respected and beloved musicians. Following his breakthrough solo debut album, "Traveler," Stapleton released two #1 albums last year. "Both From a Room," Volumes 1 and 2, take their name from legendary RCA Studio A, where they were recorded with Grammy Award-winning producer, Dave Cobb.

Then the Zac Brown Band will hit the stage on July 30 for their "Out in the Middle Tour" with a special guest The Robert Randolph Band. Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning group. Throughout their career spanning over a decade, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums Chart. To date, the band has won three Grammys, sold more than 30 million singles, 9 million albums, and achieved 15 #1 radio singles.

Journey will be bringing their Freedom Tour will be in Mount Pleasant on August 5. They'll be playing their chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin," "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," "Lights," and more! The tour comes after the band previously announced a brand new six-show Las Vegas residency, running from December 1-11 at the Theater at Virgin Hotels. Since the group's formation in 1973, Journey has earned 19 Top 40 singles, 25 Gold and Platinum Albums, and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally.

Wiz Khalifa and G-Eazy will take the stage on September 10. Khalifa, a military kid, spent most of his childhood bouncing around before settling in Pittsburgh. He started releasing mixtapes around 2005, racking up an increasingly high-profile set of features before breaking through with 2011's Rolling Papers.

Alice in Chains with special guest Bush. Known for their 1990s grunge sound and songs such as "Man in the Box," and "Would?" Tickets start at $32.

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

