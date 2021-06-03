Spectrum Health offers inclusive, mobile mammogram unit to be running as a part of Pride Month

Spectrum Health’s Betty Ford Breast Care Services is offering accessible and inclusive early detection screening through the mobile mammography unit at Baxter Community Center on Saturday, June 12.

The screening event is in partnership with the Baxter Community Center, Grand Rapids Pride Center, Grand Rapids LGBTQ+ Healthcare Consortium, and the West Michigan Coalition for Breast Health. Clinical staff from the Spectrum Health Cancer Center who are familiar with the LGBTQ+ community and their health care needs will be on-hand for consultations.

Breast cancer is most treatable and curable when it is detected early, and the American College of Radiology urges women to get a mammogram every year once they reach age 40. Depending on family history, risks, and your physician’s findings, mammography may be recommended earlier.

To provide more convenience and availability to patients, Spectrum Health Betty Ford Breast Care Services offers breast cancer screening through its full-service mobile mammography unit.

The Betty Ford Breast Care Services mobile mammography unit is a clinic on wheels that uses the most advanced technology. Patients will be welcomed in a comfortable registration and waiting area. After being registered, patients use private dressing rooms before receiving their mammogram.

The mobile unit provides the same high-quality service as Spectrum Health’s 14 Betty Ford Breast Care Services locations.

For those who identify themselves as part of the LGBTQ+ community, request appointments for Saturday, June 12 to receive access to staff who are most familiar with LGBTQ.

The special event will take place at Baxter Community Center, 935 Baxter St. SE in Grand Rapids. Appointments are required, so call 616-486-6022 to schedule a consultation any time between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Free mammograms will be available for uninsured or under-insured patients.

Learn more by visiting spectrumhealth.org/bettyford.