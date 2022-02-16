Spartan Winter Tailgate fundraiser recognizing Michael Sadler Foundation

The 12th annual Spartan Winter Tailgate is celebrating all things green and white football, a Peach Bowl victory, and honoring The Michael Sadler Foundation with this year's Legacy Award.

The Legacy Award is given to a Spartan football player, coach, or supporter who goes above and beyond to give back to the community on and off the football field.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Michael Sadler Foundation along with the West Michigan Spartans Outstanding Junior Award Scholarship that provides scholarships to West Michigan students.

The mission of the Sadler Foundation is to inspire and empower students to realize their individual potential with strong character.

The Spartan Winter Tailgate will take place at the JW Marriott in Downtown Grand Rapids. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 6:30.

Tickets cost $95 and can be purchased at westmichiganspartans.org.