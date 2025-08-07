Sparta Celtic Festival returns for 15th year

While many people link "Celtic" heritage to Ireland and Scotland, there are seven territories that make up Celtic nations: Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Cornwall, the Isle of Man, Brittany, and Galicia. In Sparta, the Celtic Festival celebrates this heritage, typically on the second Friday and Saturday of August.

This year, the festival returns for a 15th year on August 8 and 9 at Rogers Park. It is free to attend and open to all ages.

Food and beverage tents, cultural and heritage tents, and Celtic vendors will be available. The festival will also feature Celtic music and dancing, Highland games, and a car show on Saturday's festival day.

Celtic Festival Entertainment Committee member Sean Murphy, Liam the XL Leprechaun, and Keeva the Celtic Princess visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event.

Visit spartacelticfest.org for more information, or check them out on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.

