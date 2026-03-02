SowHope Celebrates 20 Years of Community Impact

2026 marks 20 years of SowHope inspiring women in the developing world. The non-profit has partnered with local leaders in 26 countries, where wellness, education, and economic opportunities are at the forefront. To date, over 150,000 women through 400 projects have been impacted. The theme for this milestone year is "Hope In Action", celebrating not just a 20-year milestone, but calling to action where hope for these women is achieved through the actions of others.

As part of the festivities, SowHope is hosting a special screening of a new documentary, "Charity Refined". The film features women impacted by SowHope's projects, as well as an in-depth look at SowHope partnerships with local leaders and solving local problems in these countries with local solutions.

"Charity Redefined" will screen at Celebration Cinema's Grand Rapids North location on Sunday, March 8 - International Women's Day - beginning at 5:30 P.M. Tickets are limited and sponsorships are available.

SowHope co-founder, president, and CEO Mary Dailey Brown sat down with Michelle to share more about SowHope's growth in the past 20 years and what the next 20 years hold in store.

Visit sowhope.org to learn more, including volunteer and donation opportunities.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok