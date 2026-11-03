South Haven's "Shop 'Til You Drop" event returning for fifth year

Downtown South Haven is preparing for its' fifth-annual "Shop 'Til You Drop" event, celebrating local businesses with a brand-new theme. This year's shopping day will be held November 7 beginning at 10 a.m. across 40 retail shops, four coffee shops and bakeries, and two breweries.

Following the success of last year's cinema-themed event, this year's theme celebrates the Billboard Hot 100, with each participating location featuring themes from hits of the 1950s to today.

Shoppers can collect stamps on a shopping passport once they spend $15 or more at a participating store. When filled, they can submit it for the chance of winning one of seven gift baskets with up to $300 worth of store merchandise. Shoppers can also participate in a scavenger hunt, using musical cues to solve a themed puzzle.

The night before, November 6 at 7 p.m., South Haven Brew Pub will host music bingo for the chance at shoppers scoring stamps on their shopping passports before Saturday. An after party will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. at Harbor Light Brewery.

No prior registration is needed to participate! Shop 'Til You Drop organizer Katie Parrish and Daylily owner Karen Acerra visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Shoppers may visit the event's Facebook page for more information.

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