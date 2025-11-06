Shop 'Til You Drop in South Haven!

South Haven, Michigan is home to many unique local businesses. As the holiday season approaches, local shops have gathered together for WOW weekend, or Women's Only Weekend.

Four years ago, event organizers made the decision to retire the Women's Only Weekend, until Junebugs owner Katie Parrish stepped in to breath new life into the event, while still celebrating the local businesses in the area.

"Shop 'Til You Drop Saturday" has since taken different themes for a one-day only Saturday shopping event across downtown South Haven from different countries to different decades. This year's theme is cinema, where participating stores will feature their favorite film. This year's event returns November 8.

49 businesses are expected to participate in this year's Shop 'Til You Drop, including boutiques, restaurants, and coffee shops. Shoppers will also be able to enjoy food and beverages. Shoppers can receive a shopping passport upon spending $15 at a participating store, and collect stamps for each business they stop at. When the passport is full, shoppers then have the opportunity to enter a chance of winning one of seven gift baskets full of merchandise.

This year's event will also feature a movie-themed trivia night on Friday, November 7 at the South Haven Brew Pub. Winners will earn prizes and free stamps on shopping passports.

There is a lot to look forward to at this year's event! Katie sat down with Todd and Michelle to share more about the event's growth and what shoppers can expect this year.

Learn more at Shop 'Til You Drop Saturday's Facebook page. You can also RSVP to the trivia night event.

