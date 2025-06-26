South Haven Pride returns for second year

With Pride Month coming to a close, this upcoming weekend features one of the last opportunities this month for those in the LGBTQ+ community and allies to come together for celebration, support, and education in West Michigan.

Following the success of last year's Pride event, South Haven's Pride Festival returns June 28 at Stanley Johnson Park from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. The event is free to attend and open to all ages.

Over 75 art and craft vendors will be available, as well as 14 food trucks featuring different cuisines from around the world. A DJ will provide live music.

Other festivities include a drag show, talent show, and Fabulosity Parade.

Blanca Hinojosa, event coordinator and South Haven LGBTQ+ Advocacy Executive Director and Martin Escobedo sat down with Todd to discuss the event's growth from last year to this year and what attendees can expect.

Visit southhaven.org for more information. You can also follow event happenings on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok