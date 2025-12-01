South Haven Mistletoe Market featuring 40 local artists

The South Haven Center for the Arts has officially kicked off their Mistletoe Market!

Celebrating 39 years in 2025, the market will be featuring a variety of locally-made products made by 40 artists. The Center for the Arts, located at 600 Phoenix Street, will feature artists on both their first floor gallery and second floor. Ranging from jewelry, textiles, ceramics, and paintings, there is something to be found for everyone as the holiday shopping season is in full swing.

The market will also have a variety of holiday-themed art workshops, including card making, ornament making, and jewelry making.

Admission to the market is free and open to the public, and runs from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Thursday market hours are 11 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Executive Director of the South Haven Center for the Arts, Kerry Hagy, sat down with Michelle to share more.

Visit southhavenarts.org for more information, including a full event schedule.

