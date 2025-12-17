Snowflake Break brings 12 days of museum fun to the Grand Rapids Public Museum

For many children in West Michigan, having a few weeks off school for the holidays is fun and exciting, but for those looking for something more to do during their time off, the Grand Rapids Public Museum's "Snowflake Break" brings activities and curiosity for attendees of all ages - not just kids!

From December 19 through January 3 and included with $20 general admission pricing, Snowflake Break transforms the museum into a winter wonderland with themed displays in The Streets of Old Grand Rapids and Grand Junction. These include large LEGO scenes and life-sized Santas from around the world, as well as giant versions of games like Chess and Lincoln Logs.

The museum will feature an elf hunt across the museum and different table activities with winter and dinosaur themes as the Tyrannosaurus: Meet The Family exhibit continues to run into 2026. Snowflake Break features a different theme for each of the 12 days, and a full list can be found on the Grand Rapids Public Museum website.

Museum hours are 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Monday through Friday and 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Saturday and Sunday. The museum will be closed Christmas Day and New Years Day.

