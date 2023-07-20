Smart and innovative baby products every parent needs

Babies are born every day and as parents, we are always looking for smart and innovative products to make life easier. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French, shares some of the latest and greatest ideas for babies!

Button Safe - $24.99



Giving parents one less thing to worry about, keeping the stump dry while sponge bathing to avoid infection and irritation

Created by a mom

Available at button-safe.com

BabyQuip

Gear rentals range and start at just $3 a day!



Rent gear like cribs, beach toys, car seats, baby bouncers, strollers, and other essentials for your family vacation.

BabyQuip helps families "Pack Light. Travel Happy" to over 1,200 locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, and beyond.

Powered by a trusted community of over 1,700 trained and insured Quality Providers, BabyQuip delivers clean, quality baby gear including cribs, car seats, strollers, and other essentials to make family travel more enjoyable and convenient.

BabyQuip also offers party rentals with BabyQuip Party! BabyQuip Party supports families with all their baby and kids' party rental needs, ranging from entertainment-focused gear like soft play zones, ball pits, and lawn games to essential equipment such as kids’ tables and chairs, high chairs, and diaper changing stations.

Available at babyquip.com

Coupon code MOMHINT will give customers $20 off orders $100 or more.

Stina & Mae Snuggle Blanket - $32



Introducing Snuggle blankets, the ideal gift for your little ones.

Whether you want to swaddle a newborn or provide comfort to a toddler, these blankets are perfect.

Crafted with 100% breathable organic cotton, they ensure ultimate comfort and safety.

Made in the United States, each blanket captures those precious awe-inspiring moments. Snuggle blankets, wrapping love around your child, one moment at a time. Visit stinamae.com

Use code MOMHINT to save $4 on the Snuggle Blanket

Rockit

Baby Rocker- The Award Winning Portable Stroller Rocker- $69.95 | Zed - Crib Sleep Soother with Vibration & Night Light - $39.95 | Wooshh - the small, but mighty portable sound soother- $34.95



Award-winning Rockit Sleep products are designed with portability in mind.

They can be used at home while traveling, or when out and about.

Introducing the Rockit Rocker – The Perfect Solution for Your Baby's Naps on the Go

Do you ever find that your baby wakes up as soon as the stroller stops moving?

The Rockit Rocker is a portable baby rocker that you can attach to your stroller.

With just a press of a button, adjust the speed and let your little one continue snoozing while the Rockit provides a gentle rocking motion.

This means you can have two free hands to enjoy a cup of coffee, unload groceries, or spend quality time with another child.

Now USB rechargeable!

Available at rockitsleep.com and Amazon

Use code MOMHINT for 15% off when you purchase 1 or more of the products displayed at RockitSleep.com.

OtterSpace

Bloom Blackout Bundle (Blackout layer, Outer curtain in Bloom, Blackout Blocks, and Window Plates in white) - $149 for a 63-inch, one-panel set.



Soft, uncoated, blackout layer paired with our magnetic blackout blocks will seal out every bit of light from your window—no more light leaks from your curtains' tops, bottom, or sides.

Curtains will provide you with a completely dark sleep environment.

Reversibly slide the blackout blocks onto the blackout layer to fit your window size, attach the window plate to your window, then magnetically pair the blackout block with the window plate anytime you want to block the light!

No more taping aluminum foil to the window - this system makes it easy to open and close your curtains for great sleep any time of day.

The blackout layer is also portable so you can take it with you for travel.

Pair the blackout layer with their outer curtains or your own to create whatever look you want for your sleep space.

Available at inotterspace.com

Use code MOMHINT for 10% off

