Slow down from life's busy moments with The Power of The Pause

In life's busy moments, it's easy to get caught up in the chaos and accept it as normal. With mental and emotional health at the forefront of many conversations in this day and age, remembering to pause might be the most crucial first step when life becomes overwhelming.

Jillian Pransky has bridged the gap between mind and body for nearly 30 years through her practices in yoga, mindfulness, and meditation. Using holistic-based approaches, her newest book release The Power Of The Pause: 90 Seconds to Calm, Reset, and Reconnect teaches readers how to slow down and take actionable steps to benefit themselves inwards and outwards.

The book retails for $18.99 and can be purchased online and in retailers like Barnes and Noble, Target, and Walmart.

Jillian spoke to Todd via Zoom to share more.

