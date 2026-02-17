Short's Brewing releases limited-edition IPA honoring Special Olympics Michigan

Polar Plunge season is in full swing across Michigan, and Short's Brewing Company is further contributing to the cause with their limited-edition "All In" IPA.

The beer is reflective of Short's mission in their support for Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI): everything they do is done "all in". A portion of proceeds from purchases will benefit Special Olympics Michigan athletes, and the beer can be purchased at select locations state-wide.

Short's is also participating in Elk Rapids' Polar Plunge, scheduled for March 21 at their Pull Barn beginning at 10 A.M. Sign up is still available for teams or individual plungers, and donations are always welcome to continue supporting SOMI athletes during the organization's largest fundraising season.

Short's Brewing Director of Sales Kerry Lynch visited the Morning Mix to share more about the special product launch.

Visit shortsbrewing.com/plunge for more information including locations carrying "All In".

