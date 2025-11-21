Shop small this holiday season at the Holiday Sip & Shop

The Grand Rapids Holiday Sip & Shop brings over 50 local businesses together In Grand Rapids. The event not only allows an opportunity to get a start on holiday shopping, but support these small, local businesses and local economy at the same time.

For the third year in a row, the Holiday Sip & Shop will be at NOCO Provisions by Basket Bowtique. A woman-owned business, Basket Bowtique takes the traditional gift basket and upgrades it to a luxurious feel, with personalized items tailored to individual customers.

The Holiday Sip & Shop will be Sunday, November 23 at NOCO Provisions, located at 4609 Cascade Road in Grand Rapids from 12 P.M. to 4 P.M. An emcee, live music, raffle with prizes, and NOCO food truck will be present. The shopping event is free to attend and open to all ages.

Basket Bowtique co-owners Andrea Miller and Stacy Geerts joined NOCO's General Manager and bartender, Ryan Sichta and Steven Smith on the Morning Mix sofa to share more.

Visit basketbowtiquemi.com for more information on Basket Bowtique. You can also follow them on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok