Shoe giant Chacos holding sandal strap design competition

Headquartered in Rockford, Michigan, Chaco scandals have risen in popularity in recent years and continue to grow, now gearing up for the launch of a future scandal this fall.

To celebrate, the company is hosting "Designapalooza", encouraging anyone 13 years of age or older to submit a design to create the next scandal strap. Submissions are due September 1 at 6 P.M. eastern standard time.

Only one entry is allowed per person, and all submissions must be original. Hand-drawn, digital, or textile-based mediums are open to submission. A design template is available to help with inspiration.

After submitting an entry, five finalists will be selected from Team Chaco. From there, the public will be open to voting on their Instagram. The design with the most public votes wins!

The contest winner will also receive $5,000 in cash in addition to their scandal strap artwork featured on the next scandal.

Kelsey Dunneback, Chaco Brand Marketing Manager and Taylor Sterenberg, Chaco Senior Brand Marketing Specialist and Social Media Lead, visited the Morning Mix to talk about the contest!

Visit chacos.com for a full list of competition rules and to submit your design.

