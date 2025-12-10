Shanthi Appelo shares healthy holiday meals that still feel indulgent

With the holiday season officially here, our calendars and stomachs become full, with food becoming the unofficial love language of gathering. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or contributing to a festive potluck, having a couple of elegant, nutrient-forward bites in your back pocket makes entertaining feel less complicated - without sacrificing flavor!

BCBS of Michigan registered dietitian and health & wellness spokesperson, Shanthi Appelo, returned to the Morning Mix to share more.

Cucumber Bites with Whipped Salmon

These bites deliver heart and brain-healthy omega-3 fatty acids with refreshing crunch - perfect for balancing richer holiday fare. These cucumber bites are fresh, simple and sophisticated. They’re a perfect creamy, protein-rich canapé for any gathering that takes under 20 minutes to prepare.

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients:

4 oz smoked salmon

4 oz light cream cheese

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

2 Tbsp. fresh dill

1.2 Tbsp. olive oil

Freshly cracked black pepper

1 large English cucumber, sliced into ½-inch thick rounds

Fresh chives for garnish

Instructions:



In a food processor, combine smoked salmon, cream cheese, lemon juice, lemon zest and dill. While blending, add a drizzle of olive oil Arrange cucumber rounds on a platter. Pipe or spoon a dollop of whipped salmon mixture onto each slice. Add cracked black pepper to taste and top with chopped chives.

Savory Stuffed Pear Halves

Savory meets sweet in this recipe that leans into the natural sweetness of pears and is topped with an aromatic mixture that offers a contrast in texture. Simply bake the pears with a handful of ingredients and enjoy once they’ve softened in the oven. Enjoy as an appetizer or side dish.

Serves: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients:



3 ripe but firm pears (Bosc, Anjou or Bartlett), halved and cored

43 oz goat cheese, crumbled

2 Tsp. fresh thyme, chopped

¼ cup pecans, chopped

¼ cup dried cranberries

1 Tbsp. honey

Pinch of flaky sea salt

Fresh cracked black pepper

Optional - balsamic reduction or glaze, for drizzling



Instructions:



Preheat oven to 350°F. In a small bowl, mix goat cheese, pecan and thyme until well-combined. Spoon herbed goat cheese mixture into the center of each pear half, overfilling. Drizzle each with honey and top with a pinch of flaky salt and pepper. Bake for 25-25 minutes, or until center is soft. Drizzle finished product with balsamic reduction if desired or enjoy as is.

Peppermint Mocha Energy Bites

There’s something about the first sip of a peppermint mocha that instantly feels like the holidays – cozy and indulgent. These bites capture that festive flavor in a more balanced, bite-sized form that provides a bit of fuel. Made with creamy cashews, dates for natural sweetness, hearty oats and rich dark chocolate, these no-bake bites deliver a satisfying mix of fiber and healthy fats.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients:



½ cup cashews

¼ cup oats

⅓ cup pitted medjool dates, about 6

1.5 tbsp. cocoa powder

1 tsp. vanilla extract

⅛ teaspoon peppermint extract

2 tsp. coconut oil

3 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips, finely chopped

5-10 crushed soft peppermints



Instructions:



Add cashews to a food processor and chop. Then add dates and blend well. Add cocoa powder, oats, vanilla extract, peppermint extract and coconut oil. Blend for several minutes until starting to combine. Add a little bit of water if needed to move the mixture. Add the finely chopped chocolate chips and combine well. Using your hands, roll a heaping tablespoon into a ball. Lightly add a few sprinkles of the crushed peppermint. Allow to set in the fridge for at least 30 minutes and enjoy.



