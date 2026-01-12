Shanthi Appelo shares freezer-friendly soup recipes for the winter months

Did you know that according to the Associated Press, Americans consume more than ten billion bowls of soup annually? With January also being National Soup Month, now is a great time to rediscover an old favorite - and how freezing soup can be beneficial in meal-prepping routines.

BCBS of Michigan registered dietitian and health & wellness spokesperson, Shanthi Appelo, returned to the Morning Mix to share more, including how not all soups are created equal when it comes to freezing and a few recipes to try!

Best soups to freeze:



Brothy soups

Bean and lentil-based soups

Tomato-based soups

Soups with cooked meats added before freezing



Ingredients to add after reheating:



Cooked wheat-based pasta or noodles (these can get mushy after freezing)

Rice (can absorb too much liquid)

Dairy such as cream, milk, yogurt or cheese

Fresh herbs and leafy greens



Freeze the soup base without these ingredients, then add them when reheating for best texture and flavor!

Storage tips:



Use freezer-safe glass containers, silicone freezer trays or heavy-duty freezer bags

Leave about one inch of space at the top for expansion

Label with the date and contents

Most soups keep well for two to three months, but are safe to consume beyond this period



Reheating tips:



Thaw overnight in the fridge if possible

Reheat gently on the stovetop

Add a splash of broth or water to loosen if needed

Finish with fresh herbs, citrus or toppings for a just-made feel

Chicken Meatball Pho Soup

Serves: 4

Freezer tip: Freeze without noodles or fresh herbs

Ingredients:



Meatballs

1 lb. ground chicken

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tsp. grated ginger

1 Tbsp. fish sauce

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 green onions, finely chopped

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

1egg

1 onion, quartered

1 cinnamon stick

2 star anise

3 cloves

1 Tbsp. fresh ginger slices

8 cups chicken broth

1 Tbsp. fish sauce

1 carrot, sliced with a vegetable peeler into noodles

Salt to taste

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 Tsp. sesame oil

4 oz rice noodles (add when reheating if freezing)

Fresh cilantro (add when reheating if freezing)

Juice from 1 lime (add when reheating if freezing)

½ can bean sprouts (add when reheating if freezing)

Instructions:



Mix ground chicken, garlic, grated ginger, fish sauce, soy sauce, egg and panko breadcrumbs and form into small balls. In a pan over medium heat, add 2 Tbsp. vegetable or canola oil. Sear meatballs until edges are crisp. Set aside. Add onion, spices and ginger and sear for a few minutes, stirring frequently. Add broth and fish sauce and cook 30 minutes. Remove aromatics. Add sugar and adjust seasoning as needed. Add carrot noodles and meatballs and simmer another 10–12 minutes until cooked through. Stir in sesame oil. If not freezing, add rice noodles, bean sprouts, lime juice and cilantro. Cool completely before freezing. To reheat: Reheat soup, adding uncooked rice noodles to the broth. Assemble with bean sprouts, lime juice and fresh cilantro.



FAQ:



Why sear the spices first? Searing the spices before incorporating the liquid helps bring out the essential oil and make them more flavorful. You can save time by adding them directly in the broth. What happens if I add rice noodles before freezing? The texture may be a bit too soft. However, they cook fast in any warm liquid so they’re perfect to add to a pot that’s reheating. What if I’m missing a few spices? If you don’t have spices like star anise and cloves at home, don’t sweat it. Other spices that work are cardamom pods and coriander seeds. You can also buy pho broths at many grocery stores.

Chicken, Lemon and Rice Soup

Serves: 4

Freezer tip: Freeze without rice or lemon juice

Ingredients:



1 tbsp. olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 carrots, sliced

2 celery stalks, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

8 cups chicken broth

1½ lbs. chicken breasts

1 tsp. dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups cooked rice (add when reheating if freezing)

Juice of 1–2 lemons (add when reheating if freezing)

Fresh parsley (add after reheating if freezing)



Instructions:



Over medium-low heat, sauté onion, carrots and celery in olive oil until soft. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds. Add broth, chicken, oregano, salt and pepper. Simmer 20–25 minutes. Remove chicken, shred and return to pot. Season with salt and pepper to taste. If not freezing, add rice and lemon juice. Serve with fresh parsley. Cool completely before freezing. To reheat, add cooked rice and fresh lemon juice, then finish with herbs.



FAQ:

Are there any shortcuts for the chicken? You can use pre-shredded rotisserie chicken to cut down on time and shredding. What happens if I freeze with the rice? Rice can become mushy as it will absorb a lot of the liquid. If you plan to eat some soup before freezing, add rice to a portion you would like to consume. Why wait to add herbs? Herbs are tender and wild easily, especially in liquid. Adding them after reheating will help keep the flavor and color fresh and bright.

