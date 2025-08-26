Serve GR seeking food truck outreach volunteers

Doing good work matters, and when individual needs are met, that can extend beyond inner circles and change a community.

Rooted in faith, SERVE GR puts love into action by meeting community needs. While they offer many opportunities to serve throughout the year, the organization is currently seeking volunteers for their food truck ministry this fall, where the truck drives into underserved neighborhoods, sharing love, fellowship, and providing a good meal.

Food prep volunteers meet from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. on Wednesday afternoons at their kitchen inside New Life Church, located at 2777 Knapp Street. No prior kitchen experience is required, and prep work includes cutting, assembling, and loading food onto their food truck.

From food preparation, volunteers are also needed to serve during the truck's outreach events later that evening from setup to teardown. Hourly volunteer shifts are available, but the majority of the outreach events last from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. on Wednesdays.

Grilling, taking and assembling orders, and setting up tables and chairs are part of the outreach events as well.

Rebecca Taylor, co-founder of Serve GR, visited the Mix to discuss the ways the community can get involved.

Visit servegr.org for more information. You can also find them on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok