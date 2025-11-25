See the Festival of Trees at the Muskegon Museum of Art!

The Muskegon Museum of Art's "Festival of Trees" combines a celebration of the holiday season with a way to give back to the museum's exhibits and programs. This year's Festival of Trees runs from November 26 through January 4.

The exhibit features trees designed by local artists, each being a unique, one-of-a-kind piece of work. Other events are part of the exhibit lineup, including events for seniors, a gift wrapping workshop, 50/50 raffle and silent auction, live performances from local musicians, and a food drive.

The first event in the lineup, the Teddy Bear Trail, will be this Saturday, November 29 from 9 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. Guests can bring their favorite stuffed animal and get a teddy bear checkup, engage in art activities, meet Santa, and more. Admission is only $5 per person and advanced ticket purchasing is required.

The museum is open from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Members can purchase tickets for $5 if they are adults, while children five and under get in for free.

Admission prices will be slightly increased as part of the fundraising. Non-member ticket prices are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $13 for students 17 and older, and $5 for children six and older. Children five and under also receive free admission. All guests receive $5 admission on Thursdays.

Visitors who attend the Festival of Trees are also eligible to visit the rest of the museum.

Kristina Broughton, Director of Marketing for the Muskegon Museum of Art, visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event's growth.

Visit muskegonartmusuem.org for more information including a full list of events and to purchase tickets.

