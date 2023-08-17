Watch Now
Saxophonist Frank B. headlining NIA Centre Summer Jazz Concert and Fundraiser

Posted at 12:11 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 12:11:56-04

The NIA Center is a local non-profit that aspires to become a nationally recognized African-American cultural center celebrating Black excellence. It's hosting a free summer jazz concert and fundraiser, featuring award-winning recording artist Frank B.

Frank B. is a saxophonist known for his emotional depth and rhythmic mastery. He joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom ahead of the show to expand on his music career and share details about his upcoming performance.

The concert and fundraiser will take place on August 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.

