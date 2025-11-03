Save big this holiday season at B&G Discount

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

What initially began as a place to find gloves and tarps at low prices has expanded into more for B&G Discount. Located at 15362 US 131 South in Schoolcraft, they offer a variety of arts and crafts, blankets, and home goods anywhere from 40 to 60% off of its original MSRP.

As the winter months approach, now is a perfect time to stock up on those vehicle tarps, tools, or even find your next Christmas gift! Their great deals can also be found online.

Todd took a visit to B&G Discount and caught up with owner Brett Gowen and his son, Eric, to see what they offer this season.

Check them out online at bgdiscountstore.com or call 800-5008-6570.