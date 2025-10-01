Save $100 on your home's next air duct cleaning with Modernistic

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

A new season is often a great time to prepare you home. That may include cleaning, decluttering, or tending to areas that may have been under the radar for a while, such as cleaning your air ducts.

October is Fire Prevention Month, and clogged dryers are one of the leading causes for house fires in the United States. Ensuring that dryer vent - and other ducts and vents in your home are clear - keeps you and your family safe, but also reduces the amount of dust that has already accumulated in your home. If you have finished your summer remodeling projects, there's also a good chance that debris may be lingering around.

If your fall allergies are already kicking up from those cluttered ducts, Modernistic is there to help your household this season with their duct cleaning services! They are offering Morning Mix viewers a special offer.

For a free estimate or to schedule a cleaning, call (800) 627-5080 or visit them online at modernistic.com. Use promo code MORNINGMIX for $100 off residential air duct cleaning. This offer valid through October 14, 2025.

