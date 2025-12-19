Salvation Army seeking donations to Christmas Campaign

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Salvation Army has been providing a myriad of services for over 150 years. Originally founded in England, the organization has a global outreach that aids civilians in over 130 countries.

Here at home, the Salvation Army in Kent County continues their Christmas Campaign, where different services are provided to local individuals and families during the winter months as well as year-long services, such as youth and senior programs, disaster relief, food pantries, and more.

The Salvation Army in Kent County is at 38 percent of their 2025 campaign goal of $1.45 million. Donations are still being accepted during this time to reach that goal, where until December 31 of this year, donations made to the Campaign will be matched up to $250,000, ensuring that these local programs and services carry into 2026.

Donations can be made through the Salvation Army's website, and volunteer opportunities are always available during this critical time.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok