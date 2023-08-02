Ruth's Chris Steak House opens in Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, and more

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Summer is officially here, and a quick weekend trip up to Soaring Eagle Waterpark is just what the family needs to make memories and have a good time! Check out these upcoming events and deals to make your trip something to remember.

For the college kids, Thursdays are for you! Show your student ID, and you can get a day pass to the waterpark for only $12.

Who doesn't love free food? Breakfast and lunch are at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel now through September 5. Up to four kids 13 and under, registered to a guest room, will each receive two meal vouchers to use at The Family Restaurant each night of their stay.

There are even more add-ons you can enjoy when staying in a room at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. With the birthday add-on, you can get candy, a birthday t-shirt, balloons, and a card from Gizi. Or, you can get a fresh cookie and milk delivered directly to your room with the Cookie-Monster add-on. Get both of these specials by calling g

(989)-817-4825.

Does your kid have a birthday in July, August, or September? If you book a birthday party at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel during those months, you'll be entered in a drawing to win a $500 gift card. There will be one winner drawn at the end of each month, so if you want a chance to win, book your birthday packages by calling (989)-817-4825.

If you're looking for a place to stay that allows for a little more room, consider the retreat at Soaring Eagle. This space features European design influences and bold colors, offering unlimited flexibility with one, two, and three-bedroom options. All suites feature kitchen and living areas. Refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and a private washer and dryer make an extended stay at The Retreat feel like home.

Walk out the door, and you're in the middle of everything. Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is adjacent to the Retreat and Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is less than two miles away. Book a room today at retreatatsoaringeagle.com.

There's something new at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort: a fine dining restaurant just opened called Ruth's Chris Steak House. It's the fourth restaurant in the state and the first in mid-Michigan. The new space features three main dining rooms, a bar, and lounge, a patio, and a private dining room. While steaks and their signature sizzle put the restaurant on the map, guests can also enjoy fresh seafood, scratch-made side dishes and desserts, craft cocktails, and wines.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.