Ruff Ruck Challenge fundraises for service animal placement

12 miles, 35 pounds, finishing in three hours or less. Those are the parameters of the Ruff Ruck Challenge, a non-profit that dedicates their fundraising efforts to provide service dogs for United States veterans and first responders.

Inspired by the Army Ranger test, the challenge offers a variety of ways for the community to be involved. There is a frontline challenge, where four-person teams carry 100 pounds in total for 12 miles, where teams must include an active or retired first responder or military member.

There is also a personal challenge, where participants can select their own distance or donation goal to whatever their level of comfort is. A Freedom Walk is also an option, allowing participants to show up and show support without the pressure of a ruck or distance requirement.

For every $15,000 raised, a service dog will be vetted, trained, and placed into the life of a veteran or first responder through the WMK9 Foundation, ensuring that those who served are able to have the necessary resources in their healing journey.

This year's Ruff Ruck Challenge will take place at Wonderland Distilling Company, located at 1989 Lakeshore Drive in Muskegon on Saturday, October 18. Registration will last from 11 A.M. to 11:40 A.M., with the race kicking off at 12 P.M.

There is a $25 registration fee online, or $35 the day of. Donations are always accepted.

Visit Facebook for more information. You can also RSVP to this year's challenge on Facebook.

