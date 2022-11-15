Roof Sit 2022 Check-in Day 2: Snow has arrived, and donations made today will be matched

Roof Sit 2022 continues at Exodus Place in Grand Rapids. A Michigan man named Chip is camping out on top of the Exodus Place building, and he is not leaving until he raises $50,000 for the organization.

Chip has been on the roof since November 1, and since that date, $21,000 has been raised for Exodus Place to fund their programs and to make repairs on the building.

Today is a great day to make a donation because it is Double Match Day! All donations will be matched up to $5,000 by a generous donor, so any little bit helps!

To make a donation, visit exodusplace.org.

This segment is sponsored by Exodus Place.