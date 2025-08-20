Rockford Package Designs launch Just For Kids U-Pick program

Autumn and apples go hand-in-hand, and Rockford Package Supply has launched a new program in collaboration with local orchards nationwide to have fun during your next apple picking trip.

The "Just For Kids U-Pick Program" is a children-centered initiative, teaching some of the country's youngest residents more about where food comes from. Participating orchards will distribute mini U-Pick bags, collectible stickers, and cider cups. While fun, sustainable packaging is part of the experience, orchards will offer family photo opportunities, giveaways, and other fall-themed activities.

The experiences will last from September through October, and a full list of participating orchards is available online.

In Michigan, only two orchards are participating in the program: Ed Dunneback and Girls in Grand Rapids, and Spicer Orchards in Fenton.

At Ed Dunneback and Girls, fall passes are just $12.99 on festival weekends only.

Rockford Package Supply Marketing & Design head Kristen Paulson joined Orchard owner Stephanie Dunneback on the Morning Mix sofa to discuss the program.

