River City Improv appearing at this year's Laughfest

River City Improv has been in the Grand Rapids comedy circuit since 1993, performing short-form improvisational comedy based on suggestions from the audience. A blend of theater and laughter, their comedy style is akin to "Whose Line Is It Anyway?". Due to the nature of the comedy style, each show presented by River City Improv is unique.

The improv troupe will appear as part of Gilda's Laughfest events throughout the month of March, with an appearance at Wealthy Theatre on Saturday, March 14 at 7:33 P.M. The show has a Clean Adult Laughs rating, where content may contain adult themes but no profanity.

Tickets range from $12 to $16 per person and can be purchased at laughfestgr.org.

Meanwhile, Laughfest will run March 11 through 15, with ten venues hosting over 30 free and ticketed events.

Rick Treur with River City Improv and Gilda's Club GR and Laughfest president Wendy Wigger visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok