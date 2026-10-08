Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey brings "The Greatest Show on Earth" to Van Andel Arena

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey is bringing a re-imagined "Greatest Show on Earth" to Grand Rapids, with no animals and a lineup of daring human performers from around the world.

The circus takes over Van Andel Arena, Oct. 29 through Nov. 1. The acts push the limits of what the human body can do. Acrobats leap and somersault between two spinning wheels suspended 30 feet in the air in the Double Wheel of Destiny. Trapeze artists soar from bar to bar high above the arena floor. The show closes with the Ringling Rocket, in which a performer is launched across the arena at more than 60 mph.

A live DJ spins pop hits and original tracks, and a robot dog joins the cast as one of the show's characters.

Organizers say the show is built for families and fans of every generation, with audience members invited to dance and cheer from their seats.

Tickets are on sale now at the Van Andel Arena box office and on Ticketmaster.com.

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