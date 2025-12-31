Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ring in 2026 at Grand Haven's ball drop!

The event takes place December 31 at the Washington Ave and Harbor Dr
Grand Haven NYE Bash
Local communities across West Michigan are gearing up to ring in the new year, and Grand Haven's ball drop is returning for an evening of family-friendly fun! This year's event is sponsored by Abonmarche, Dykstra Landscaping, and Redi-rental.

Festivities kick off at 8:30 P.M. at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Harbor Drive. DJ Brevin will be spinning music in between two live bands, The Understory and MOJO DOJO. The ball drop and fireworks show commences at 12 A.M.

Hot beverages will be served during the evening and Grand Haven's social district will also be open.

Director of Digital Content Shyle Lyons and OAV Owner Bill Gilbert visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event. The community can RSVP on Facebook.

