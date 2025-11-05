Restaurant Week returns to Grand Rapids

One of Grand Rapids' most looked-forward to events is back for a sixteenth year! Restaurant Week celebrates the local restaurant scene in Grand Rapids, featuring a variety of businesses that bring something for everyone. Whether it be a chance to try something new or a type of food you have not yet consumed, Restaurant Week brings diversity and community around the table in a nine-day celebration event. This year's Restaurant Week takes place November 7 through 15 across multiple locations.

There will be over 70 restaurants to choose from with over 80 different menus. Participating restaurants will offer two or more courses at three price points are available to choose from at $25, $35, or $45. Guests can download a digital pass to look at participating restaurants and menus, as well as vote for their favorites or check in on their pass to earn special rewards.

Experience Grand Rapids donates $1 of each check-in to Grand Rapids Community College's Secchia Institute for Culinary Education. Restaurant Week winners will receive a special prize as well as donation to the GRCC Secchia Institute for Culinary Education in their name.

Jaylyn McCloy from Experience Grand Rapids and participant Melissa VandenBerg with Sugar Bar (formerly Le Macron) visited the Morning Mix (with a plethora of sweet treats!) to discuss the event's growth over the past 16 years.

Visit restaurantweekgr.com for more information and to sign up for the mobile pass.

