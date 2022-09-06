Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Remember those lost to suicide at the Out of the Darkness Community Walk

Join the suicide prevention walk on Sept. 11
Posted at 10:38 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 10:38:02-04

Suicide touches one in five families, forcing everyone to talk more about mental health and how it's as much a priority as physical health. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention wants this message to be heard by all in West Michigan and is inviting people to remember those who lost their lives to suicide at their upcoming Out of the Darkness Community Walk on September 11.

The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. AFSP says the event unites communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge how suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.

Out of the Darkness Community Walk will start at 1 p.m. at Millennium Park.

Sign up or learn more at afsp.org/grandrapids.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
52656_BookCampaign_22_Promo_480x360_1.jpg

Give a Book