Remember those lost to suicide at the Out of the Darkness Community Walk

Suicide touches one in five families, forcing everyone to talk more about mental health and how it's as much a priority as physical health. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention wants this message to be heard by all in West Michigan and is inviting people to remember those who lost their lives to suicide at their upcoming Out of the Darkness Community Walk on September 11.

The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. AFSP says the event unites communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge how suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.

Out of the Darkness Community Walk will start at 1 p.m. at Millennium Park.

Sign up or learn more at afsp.org/grandrapids.