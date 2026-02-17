Registration open for 2026 Grand Fondo

Michigan's largest cycling event is the KeyBank Gran Fondo, a time where bicyclists take to the streets of downtown Grand Rapids in support of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital. This year's race is scheduled for Saturday, June 27 beginning at 8 A.M.

This year's event will feature four different races for all experience levels: an 80, 40, or 25 mile ride, as well as a 12 mile family ride. Each route will feature rest stops, as well as a finish line with music, craft beer, food, and vendors.

Riders are encouraged to raise $50 before the race, and will be able to receive incentives through swag and merchandise thanks to their donations!

Registration for this year's race is open online, with cost being $99 for the 80 or 40 mile rides, $89 for the 25 mile ride, and $49 for the family ride.

KeyBank Gran Fondo Ride Director Jon Conkling and Sports Coordinator for Mary Free Bed Wheelchair Sports Molly McKinney visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event's growth and what riders can look forward to this year!

Visit keybankgranfondo.com for more information and to register for this year's race!

