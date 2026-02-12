Registration now open for Van Andel Institute for Education summer camps

Winter may not yet be over in West Michigan, but for those looking ahead to warm summer months, Van Andel Institute for Education (VAI Education) is preparing to host their STEM summer camps, offering K-12 students a different learning experience compared to traditional summer camps.

The camps blend hands-on, interactive activities in science, engineering, and robotics for one-day and four-day camp options. This year, the camps will add popular culture elements into the mix with K-Pop and Minecraft, allowing creativity in the mix as students collaborate with others.

Camp dates and prices vary depending on the activity. Activities are split up by grade level and parents can register their child online.

VAI Education K-12 Learning Specialists Cory Kavanagh and Ben Talsma visited the Morning Mix to share more and demonstrate one of the experiments kids will learn about at the camp!

