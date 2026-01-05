Reach your 2026 fitness goals at the YMCA

A new year often brings taking initiative of one's health in January, but health and wellness goes beyond everyday fitness. The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is offering a $0 join fee through the month of January, providing an extra incentive for those looking to get in shape.

The Y has a variety of services outside of gym equipment. Their nutrition assistance, personal trainer matches, and classes give members multiple options to fit their desired health goals.

Membership is available for youth ages 17 and under to seniors, with plans for households, senior couples, and more available. A membership with the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids allows the community to access all eight locations in the area.

Becky Haveman, Executive Director of the Visser YMCA and Cal Community Center, visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit grymca.org more information and to find a location near you.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok